CID takes over probe into death of West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari's bodyguard

"We will be investigating the death of Suvendu Adhikari's bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty based on his wife's police complaint," the CID officer told PTI.

July 12, 2021 / 11:49 AM IST
Forty-year-old Chakraborty, a State Armed Police personnel who was part of Adhikari's security team from the time he was a TMC MP and continued in the squad after he became a state minister in 2015, allegedly shot himself dead in a police barrack in Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district in 2018.

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday took over the probe into the death of a bodyguard of Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Nandigram's BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, a senior officer said.

His wife Suparna Chakraborty had recently filed a fresh complaint with Kanthi police station demanding a probe into her husband's death. The West Bengal Police was investigating the matter.
