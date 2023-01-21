 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Moneycontrol News
Jan 21, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

First elected to parliament for the Labour Party in 2008, the 44-year-old Hipkins became a household name fronting the government's response to the pandemic after being appointed minister for COVID-19 in November 2020.

Chris Hipkins addresses the media, after being nominated to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader of the Labour Party. (Image credit: Reuters)

Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand's next prime minister after emerging as the only candidate nominated to lead the Labour Party, the party said on Saturday.

Hipkins is expected to be confirmed as the new leader at a meeting of Labours 64 lawmakers, or Caucus, on Sunday.

Hipkins has expressed confidence that he can win the general election scheduled to take place in October, describing himself as a person who gets things done.

First elected to parliament for the Labour Party in 2008, the 44-year-old Hipkins became a household name fronting the government's response to the pandemic after being appointed minister for COVID-19 in November 2020.

Also Read | Who is Chris Hipkins, chosen to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand PM

Hipkins is currently minister for police, education and public service as well as leader of the House.