App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Chowkidar' is responsible for 'stealing' jobs: Congress

The party's attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that the actual size of India's male workforce, or men who are working, has shrunk for the first time since 1993-94.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In a sharp attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of jobs, the Congress on Wednesday alleged that the country's "chowkidar" is responsible for "stealing" jobs with 4.7 crore youth losing employment.

The party's attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that the actual size of India's male workforce, or men who are working, has shrunk for the first time since 1993-94.

"Modi ji has eaten up 4.7 crore jobs of the youth. Due to the BJP's 'pan-pakoda' policy, 4.7 crore youth had to wash their hands of their jobs," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

"Promise was to give 10 crore jobs, but 4.7 crore jobs have been taken away. The country's chowkidar is responsible for stealing jobs," he said with the hashtag "Chowkidar Chor Hai".

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal also slammed the government over the unemployment issue.

He alleged that about two crore jobs were lost since Modi came to power, citing National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) data.

Sibal said the national male workforce had shrunk from 30.4 crore in 2011-12 to 28.6 crore in 2017-18.

In all, since 2011-12, India's national workforce shrunk by 4.7 crore — more than the population of Saudi Arabia, the media report said.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #jobs #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Clashes Break Out At Priyanka Gandhi's Varanasi Rally, Congress Blames ...

How Does Euro 2020 Qualifying Work?

India Hints it May Boycott China's Belt and Road Forum for Second Time

Tharoor Files Complaint Against BJP and Sabarimala Karma Samithi for ' ...

'Shameless Game of Power': Shiv Sena Slams BJP Over Midnight Political ...

20th March 2003: Ganguly & Co. End Kenya's Dream Run in World Cup

Congress Slams PM's Dynastic Politics Jibe, Says No One Can Occupy Pub ...

Vodafone Idea Plans $3.6 Billion Stock Sale at Sharp Discount; Shares ...

'This Isn't Us...Is It?' Comic Raises Tough Questions About Race Relat ...

Hiccups for BJP in Northeast, senior leaders resign and switch sides

BJP drops all sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh, to field fresh Lok Sabha ...

US to begin accepting H1B visa applications for next fiscal year from ...

Arun Jaitley dubs '108 purported economists' as compulsive contrarians

Economists raise concerns over India's slowdown with RBI governor

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,500; realty, ...

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Auto sector showing signs of slowdown, says Tata MF

Will he, won't he? Suspense on LK Advani contesting polls continues; s ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

Google Stadia: Late to the cloud gaming party, and still an impractica ...

Mindtree spurns a dubious lover in L&T, but do not rule out an arrange ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Inshallah: Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up on casting Salman Khan, Alia ...

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

Holi 2019: Terrorist Masood Azhar to be set ablaze as Holika Dahan nea ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners list: Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ra ...

Holi 2019: For Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, every day is a Holi day

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Varun Dhawan shows his 'First Class' dance on a ...

Holi 2019: Here's a list of new Holi songs to add to your jukebox

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor tops the fashion chart in a larger ...

IPL 2019: Sunil Chhetri pays a special visit to Virat Kohli and his RC ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.