App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chowkidar is not only a thief but also a coward: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi alleged that Modi made false promises over giving two crore jobs, fair prices to farmers and depositing Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank accounts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on April 9 said the 'chowkidar' (watchman) is not only a "thief", but also a "coward" as he avoids having a direct debate with the opposition party chief.

Launching a volley of criticism, Gandhi said Modi and his schemes "benefited" only the rich businessmen like Anil Ambani, Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi in the last five years.

"Chowkidar is not only chor, but also a coward. I told the Chowkidar to debate with me as he talks about corruption. He does not have the guts and fled away," the Congress president said at a public rally here.

Reaching the venue almost two hours late by road instead of a planned chopper ride from Silchar airport due to heavy rains, Gandhi said the media reports have been of giving money to the rich people like Anil Ambani, Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi, but not to poor people.

related news

"Narendra Modi ran the government in five years to give benefits to only 15 people and gave non-stop money to the richest people of the country. After Congress comes to power in 2019, the headline will be poor people are given money," he added.

Gandhi alleged that Modi made false promises over giving two crore jobs, fair prices to farmers and depositing Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank accounts.

"Chowkidar took away your money by demonetisation and GST. The keys of the banks were handed over to thieves like Anil Ambani. Once we will come to power, we will snatch that key from Anil Ambani and give it to the youths of the Barak valley," he said at the rally in Barak valley.

Gandhi also said that as soon as the Congress forms the government at the Centre, the party will work towards making 33 per cent women's reservation in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas.

He also spoke about the Congress promise of depositing Rs 72,000 annually in the bank accounts of the 20 per cent of the poorest people across the country irrespective of region, religion and caste.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 04:52 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs KKR Match in Chennai: MS Dhoni wins toss, ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi talks to News18 Group Edito ...

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

IPL 2019: Michael Vaughan takes a break from cricket, goes tiger spott ...

Vidya Balan opens up on Indira Gandhi biopic; refuses to comment on Ka ...

Javed Akhtar details the reason why wrote a nationalist song for th ...

Exclusive: This is how Saroj Khan felt as Madhuri Dixit Nene trained f ...

Exclusive: After Kartik Aaryan director Abhishek Jain backs out of Jac ...

NTSE TN 2018 Stage 1 Results: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Govt Examinati ...

Imagine What Would Have Happened Had Mamaji’s House Been Raided: Dig ...

Assam Chief Secretary Owns Up in SC, Says State's Record in Deporting ...

IPL 2019: Replacing Yuvraj Comes With Huge Responsibility: Kishan

Can 'Stolen' Documents in Rafale Case be Used as Evidence? Supreme Cou ...

Scoring Third Consecutive Hit After Wonder Woman & Aquaman, DC Plans S ...

Michael Vaughan's Tweet About 'Pigs and Cows' on Indian Roads Has Outr ...

Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni Out of Hospital After Bicycle Accident: ...

IMF Chief Economist Describes Current Economic Atmosphere as 'a Delica ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha elections in ...

Inflation seen inching up in March, but still below RBI target

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC issues warning to CBDT, Revenue Dept over ...

Veteran Kerala Congress leader K M Mani passes away

Repeat of 1996 in 2019 a real possibility: Chandrababu Naidu on a 'Thi ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at day's high, Nifty above 11,650; banks, au ...

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad candidacy puts CPM in tough spot; Left party ma ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

68-year-old Shaukat Ali assaulted, his shop ransacked by a mob in anot ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

Rahul Gandhi pitches NYAY as a remedy to demonetisation ills; but can ...

Singapore Open 2019 preview: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get favourable dr ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.