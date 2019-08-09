App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chopper scam: Delhi court issues NBW against MP CM's nephew Ratul Puri

Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued NBW against Ratul Puri as was sought by the Enforcement Directorate on August 7.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
A Delhi court on August 9 issued non-bailable warrants (NBW) against businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in connection with a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued NBW against Puri as was sought by the Enforcement Directorate on August 7.

ED had told the court that Puri was non-cooperative and untraceable.

In its application, the probe agency said that Puri was directed to join the investigation on Tuesday but he failed to turn up before it.

The court had on Tuesday dismissed Puri's anticipatory bail plea in the case.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 04:43 pm

tags #Chopper scam case #ED #India #Politics

