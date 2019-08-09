Chopper scam: Delhi court issues NBW against MP CM's nephew Ratul Puri

A Delhi court on August 9 issued non-bailable warrants (NBW) against businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in connection with a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued NBW against Puri as was sought by the Enforcement Directorate on August 7.

ED had told the court that Puri was non-cooperative and untraceable.

In its application, the probe agency said that Puri was directed to join the investigation on Tuesday but he failed to turn up before it.