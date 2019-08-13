Chopper deal: Ratul Puri moves Delhi HC seeking anticipatory bail

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar agreed to list the matter for hearing post lunch.
Businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, on August 13 approached the Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a money laundering case related to the VVIP chopper scam.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar agreed to list the matter for hearing post lunch.
Advocate Vijay Aggarwal mentioned before the bench the matter in which he has challenged the August 6 order of the trial court dismissing Puri's anticipatory bail plea.
The trial court had on August 9 issued non-bailable warrant against Puri on the plea by the Enforcement Directorate.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 12:40 pm