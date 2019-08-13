App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chopper deal: Ratul Puri moves Delhi HC seeking anticipatory bail

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar agreed to list the matter for hearing post lunch.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, on August 13 approached the Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a money laundering case related to the VVIP chopper scam.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar agreed to list the matter for hearing post lunch.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal mentioned before the bench the matter in which he has challenged the August 6 order of the trial court dismissing Puri's anticipatory bail plea.

The trial court had on August 9 issued non-bailable warrant against Puri on the plea by the Enforcement Directorate.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #India #Politics #VVIP chopper scam

