Last Updated : May 23, 2019 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates PM Modi on electoral win

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Modi, President Xi congratulated him on the electoral victory of the NDA under his leadership, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23 on his election victory and vowed to work with him to take the bilateral ties to a new height.

The BJP was set to return to power on May 23 as the partial vote count released by the Election Commission showed that it was leading in 296 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in seven phases, demolishing the combined opposition with the Congress Party stuck at 51 seats.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Modi, President Xi congratulated him on the electoral victory of the NDA under his leadership, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

In the letter, President Xi noted the great importance he attached to the development of India-China relations and his desire to work with Prime Minister Modi to take the closer development partnership between the two countries to a new height.

President Xi also expressed satisfaction at the strong momentum of development in India-China relations in recent years with the joint efforts of both the sides.

First Published on May 23, 2019 03:06 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #world #Xi Jinping

