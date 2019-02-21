China's desire for close Iran ties unchanged, Xi Jinping says ahead of Saudi prince's visit

China's desire to develop close ties with Iran will remain unchanged, regardless of the international situation, President Xi Jinping told the speaker of Iran's parliament, ahead of February 21 visit to Beijing by Saudi Arabia's crown prince.

China has traditionally played little role in Middle East conflicts or diplomacy, despite relying on the region for oil, with Iran its fourth largest supplier last year, but has been trying to raise its profile, especially in the Arab world.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman visited Beijing in 2017, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives on February 21 for a two-day visit.

However, China has had to walk a fine line, as it also has close ties with Saudi Arabia's regional foe, Iran.

Meeting Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on February 20, Xi said the two countries had a long friendship and shared long-tested mutual trust, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement issued on February 21.

"No matter how the international and regional situation changes, China's resolve to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership with Iran will remain unchanged," it paraphrased Xi as saying.

China and Iran should further deepen strategic mutual trust and continue to support each other on core interests and major concerns, Xi added.

China advocates cooperation among international and regional parties to swiftly put the Middle East on the road of stability and development, he said.

"We support Iran in playing a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability and are willing to closely communicate and coordinate on regional issues," Xi added.

In Beijing, Larijani has been accompanied by Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who met his Chinese counterpart on February 19.

Washington's major European allies opposed a decision last year by US President Donald Trump to abandon the Iran nuclear deal that included China and Russia, and lifted international sanctions on Iran, in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.