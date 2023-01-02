 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

China's approach to India same as Russia's to Ukraine: Rahul Gandhi

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi also claimed that the Sino-Indian border conflict has a link with a weak economy, a confused nation without any vision, hatred, anger and the Chinese sitting in Indian territory.

(PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI12_24_2022_000295A) (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said China is adopting the same principle with India as Russia is with Ukraine, as it is threatening to alter India's boundaries.

He also claimed that the Sino-Indian border conflict has a link with a weak economy, a confused nation without any vision, hatred, anger and the Chinese sitting in Indian territory.

"Essentially, what the Russians have done in Ukraine is that they have said we do not want Ukraine to have a strong relationship with the west and they have basically told the Ukrainians that if you will have a strong relationship with the west, we will alter your geography.

"That is the exact same principle that can be applied to India. What the Chinese are saying to us is that be careful with what you are doing, because we will alter your geography. We will enter Ladakh, we will enter Arunachal (Pradesh), and what I can see is them building a platform for that type of an approach," Gandhi said in a conversation with film actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.

The Congress leader has shared the video of his conversation with Haasan on YouTube.

Gandhi said security has become a holistic thing in the 21st century as one has to have a global view of it, adding, "I think our government has completely miscalculated it." He also said the definition of conflict has changed as earlier, one fought on the border while now, one has to fight everywhere.