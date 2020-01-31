China to send charter flights to bring back overseas citizens from virus-hit Wuhan

The move followed Chinese officials' announcement that about five million people from Wuhan and Hubei province travelled out of the region before the province was officially closed on January 23.
China on Friday announced that it will send charter flights to bring back its citizens from coronavirus-hit Hubei province, especially Wuhan, who are overseas, the state media reported.
These people are reported to have travelled within China and abroad to avail the weeklong holidays of the Chinese New Year and the ongoing Spring Festival, China Daily reported.