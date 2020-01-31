App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 09:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

China to send charter flights to bring back overseas citizens from virus-hit Wuhan

The move followed Chinese officials' announcement that about five million people from Wuhan and Hubei province travelled out of the region before the province was officially closed on January 23.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
China on Friday announced that it will send charter flights to bring back its citizens from coronavirus-hit Hubei province, especially Wuhan, who are overseas, the state media reported.

The move followed Chinese officials' announcement that about five million people from Wuhan and Hubei province travelled out of the region before the province was officially closed on January 23.

These people are reported to have travelled within China and abroad to avail the weeklong holidays of the Chinese New Year and the ongoing Spring Festival, China Daily reported.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 09:35 am

tags #China #overseas citizens #World News #Wuhan

