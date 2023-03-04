 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China is strongest and most disciplined 'enemy' the US ever faced, warns Nikki Haley

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

Haley, the former US ambassador to the United Nations, urged her fellow Republicans to vote for the younger generation.

Nikki Haley, 51, is the two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former US Ambassador to the United Nations.

China is the strongest and the most disciplined "enemy" that the US has ever faced, Republican presidential aspirant Nikki Haley has warned.

In an impressive speech addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference — the top annual event of the Republican Party and its support base — the Indian-American politician continued with her focus on America's foreign policy, wherein she asserted that the US should not give aid to countries that hate it.

"Never in my life did I think Americans would look at the sky and see a Chinese spy balloon looking back at us. It was a national embarrassment," she said on Friday referring to the recent spy balloon incident.

The balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before being shot down off the Atlantic Coast last month.