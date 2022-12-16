 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China is preparing for war with India: Rahul Gandhi

Sohil Sehran
Dec 16, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST

“China's threat to India is clear and our government is ignoring it. China is preparing in Arunachal and Ladakh, but the government is sleeping. China's preparation is not for any incursion; it is preparing for war,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who completed 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra after covering around 2,800 km on December 16 in Rajasthan, said China is preparing for war not for the incursion.

The weapon being used by Chinese troops clearly shows their intention. Government is not taking this threat seriously, it’s working on events, Gandhi added.

Speaking on his yatra, Gandhi said that his party has received an overwhelming response and had been successful both in northern and southern states.

While commenting on a recent tussle between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, Gandhi said that his party doesn’t believe in fascism. “In our party, people can speak and express their thoughts. They are never forced to shut,”he said.

Adding, “The Congress party is the ideological party fighting the BJP on the ground. BJP’s agenda is to defame our party by saying we don’t exist, but it’s not true. We will take on the BJP and make sure, it’s not victorious anymore.”