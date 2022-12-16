China is preparing for war with India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who completed 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra after covering around 2,800 km on December 16 in Rajasthan, said China is preparing for war not for the incursion.

“China's threat to India is clear and our government is ignoring it. China is preparing in Arunachal and Ladakh, but the government is sleeping. China's preparation is not for any incursion; it is preparing for war,” said Rahul Gandhi.

The weapon being used by Chinese troops clearly shows their intention. Government is not taking this threat seriously, it’s working on events, Gandhi added.

Speaking on his yatra, Gandhi said that his party has received an overwhelming response and had been successful both in northern and southern states.

While commenting on a recent tussle between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, Gandhi said that his party doesn’t believe in fascism. “In our party, people can speak and express their thoughts. They are never forced to shut,”he said.

Adding, “The Congress party is the ideological party fighting the BJP on the ground. BJP’s agenda is to defame our party by saying we don’t exist, but it’s not true. We will take on the BJP and make sure, it’s not victorious anymore.”

He said that the yatra has been beneficial for him as he got to know the ground reality. “I interacted with people from different walks of life. It helped me to understand the challenges being faced by them. The former Congress president admitted that his party has made many mistakes in the past, but it’s working on the ground to garner support and make its presence in other states. “In this country, people have love and compassion for each other, but it’s the BJP spreading hatred. We have to fight against the ideology of the BJP to save this country. The country has to move forward without hatred,” said Rahul Gandhi. Taking a dig at the BJP-led Centre, Rahul Gandhi said that youngsters across India are disheartened with the incumbent government’s policies. “We are ready to listen to people and it’s an opportunity for us to take India forward in a positive direction,” said Gandhi.

Sohil Sehran

