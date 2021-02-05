Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee becomes first woman to present West Bengal Budget

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was the first woman to present the Railways Budget in 2002, presented the West Bengal Budget 2021 on February 5.

Mamata Banerjee became the first woman to present the Bengal Budget statement for 2021-22 – the last Budget of her second term in power.

It usually is the finance minister who reads out the Budget statement in the Legislative Assembly. But, the Trinamool Congress supremo presented the Budget this year as West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra is currently under medical supervision.

Amit Mitra had requested Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Assembly speaker Biman Banerjee to allow the Chief Minister to present Bengal Budget 2021 in his absence.

The Raj Bhavan gave a formal go-ahead to the Bengal CM on February 4. A statement issued by Dhankar in this regard, read: “The Raj Bhavan order said the Governor is authorising the Chief Minister to perform “duties relating to the presentation of the Annual Financial Statement of the Government of West Bengal for the year 2021-2022 and the motion for Vote-On-Account and also the presentation of Supplementary Estimates for the year 2020-2021.”