App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 08:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Chidambaram says he will order food from Zomato

"I have not ordered food so far, but I think I will do so now from Zomato," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said he will start ordering from Zomato after the food delivery company refused to resolve a customer's complaint about being assigned a Muslim delivery executive for his order.

"I have not ordered food so far, but I think I will do so now from Zomato," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

His response came after the company responded to its customer saying, "Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion."

Close

The tweet was liked by several thousands and 'Zomato' was trending on Twitter after the response.

related news

On Tuesday night, a man had tweeted about cancelling his order placed on Zomato as the designated rider was a "non-Hindu".

In a series of tweets, he also shared screenshots of his conversation with Zomato's customer care, saying he would take up the issue with his lawyers. The company stood its ground and flatly refused to change the delivery executive.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal echoed his company's stand, with a firm message. "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," he tweeted.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 08:50 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.