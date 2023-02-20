 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chidambaram says half of CWC should be elected; bats for younger leaders' inclusion

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Chidambaram said he has learnt that there are issues about the strength of the electoral college that will elect the Congress Working Committee (CWC) which must be resolved by the party's poll panel.

File image of Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram (Image Source: PTI)

Days ahead of the Congress' crucial plenary session, senior leader P Chidambaram on Monday said half of the CWC members should be elected as per the AICC constitution and batted for younger leaders' inclusion in the party's top decision-making body.

The former Union minister asserted that an objective analysis of the political situation will lead to the conclusion that the Congress has to be the "pole" around which Opposition unity in the 2024 Lok Sabha election can be built.

Asked whether he believes that elections to the party's highest decision-making body CWC were essential, Chidambaram said, "My personal view is that one-half of the CWC should be elected as per the Constitution of the party." "However, I learn there are issues about the strength of the electoral college that will elect the CWC.These issues must be resolved by the election commission of the party," he said.