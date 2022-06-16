English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Chidambaram resigns from Maharashtra Rajya Sabha seat after getting elected from Tamil Nadu

    Chidambaram was among the 41 winners declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha earlier this month.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 16, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
    IMAGE CREDIT: PTI

    IMAGE CREDIT: PTI

    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra after he was elected to the Upper House from his home state of Tamil Nadu for a fresh term. Chidambaram was among the 41 winners declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha earlier this month.

    "Following my election to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Tamil Nadu, I am required to resign my seat from the state of Maharashtra. Accordingly, today I tendered my resignation from the seat from the state of Maharashtra," Chidambaram said in a tweet.

    "The Hon'ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha has accepted my resignation. I was honoured to represent the state of Maharashtra. I wish the people of Maharashtra the very best in the future, peace and prosperity," the former Union minister said.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chidambaram #India #Maharashtra #Politics #Rajya Sabha #Tamil Nadu
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 02:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.