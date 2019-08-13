Chidambaram only a burden on earth, says Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on P Chidambaram, saying the veteran Congress leader was "only a burden" on the earth.

The chief minister was responding to criticism of his party by Chidambaram who had reportedly said that if the Centre decided to make Tamil Nadu a union territory like it has done in Jammu and Kashmir, the ruling AIADMK would not resist any such move.

Palaniswami said despite being a Central Minister for long, Chidambaram had not addressed issues concerning the state including the Cauvery river water dispute.