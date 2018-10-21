App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2018 07:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP announces first list of 77 candidates

The list was finalised at the BJP's central election committee meeting that was chaired by party president Amit Shah and attended by PM Modi among others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 20 released its first list of 77 candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, fielding Chief Minister Raman Singh from the Rajnandgaon seat.

Among the 77 candidates announced out of a total of 90 Assembly segments, 14 are women candidates and 14 sitting MLAs have been replaced with new names, Union minister J P Nadda said.

The list was finalised at the BJP's central election committee meeting that was chaired by party president Amit Shah and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others.

Among those fielded by the BJP include former IAS officer O P Chaudhary and tribal leader Ramdayal Uike, who recently left the Congress and joined the BJP.

Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases on November 12 and November 20. The votes will be counted on December 11.

The BJP also released a list of 38 candidates for the Telangana Assembly polls. There are a total of 119 Assembly seats in the state.

The party also released a list of 13 candidates for the Assembly polls in Mizoram.
First Published on Oct 21, 2018 07:26 am

tags #assembly elections 2018 #BJP #Chhattisgarh #Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.