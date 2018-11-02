App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 09:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Chhattisgarh polls: All 72 BJP candidates file nominations simultaneously

In the state capital here, the nominees, including two ministers and two sitting MLAs, from all the seven Assembly segments of Raipur district, took out a massive rally from the BJP's city officer Ekatma Parisar to the office of the Raipur collectorate.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

All 72 candidates of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday filed their nominations simultaneously for the second phase of Chhattisgarh assembly polls in their respective district headquarters.

In the state capital here, the nominees, including two ministers and two sitting MLAs, from all the seven Assembly segments of Raipur district, took out a massive rally from the BJP's city officer Ekatma Parisar to the office of the Raipur collectorate.

They were accompanied by a large number of leaders and workers of the BJP.

In Raipur, Minister Brijmohan Agrawal from Raipur city south, minister Rajesh Munat from Raipur city west, Srichand Sundrani from Raipur city north, Nand Kumar Sahu from Raipur rural, Sanjay Didhi from Arang and former state minister Chandrashekhar Sahu from Abhanpur filed their nominations.

related news

In Bilaspur district, Chief Minister Raman Singh and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das accompanied incumbent minister Amar Agrawal (candidate from Bilaspur constituency), party's state chief Dharamlal Kaushik (Bilha) and other party candidates when they filed their papers.

The BJP which has been in power since 2003 in the state, has set a target to win 65 plus seats this time.

The assembly elections for all 90 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 12 and November 20, respectively.

While 18 constituencies in 8 naxal-affected districts will witness polling in the first phase the rest 72 seats will go to polls in the second phase.

November 2 is the last date for filing of nominations for the second phase. The last date for withdrawal is November 5.

The counting of votes will be held on December 11.

Assembly Elections 2018: Read the latest news, views and analysis here
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 09:24 am

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Chhattisgarh #Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.