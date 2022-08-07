English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Chhattisgarh CM Baghel urges Centre to increase Chhattisgarh's share in central taxes

    Baghel raised the issue in the NITI Aayog's seventh Governing Council meeting being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, an official said.

    PTI
    August 07, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST
    File image: Twitter/@Bhupesh_Baghel

    File image: Twitter/@Bhupesh_Baghel

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday urged the Centre to increase the state's share in the central taxes and duties, citing rising burden on its resources, an official said.

    Baghel raised the issue in the NITI Aayog's seventh Governing Council meeting being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, he said.

    The meeting is being held physically for the first time after July 2019.

    The chief minister demanded an increase in the state's share in the central taxes, citing that the burden on the resources of the states has been rising, the official from the state public relations department said in a statement.

    Speaking on the issue of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation, Baghel sought a five-year extension for the compensation paid to the state beyond June 2022, claiming that the state was facing a revenue shortfall due to the new tax mechanism, he said. The chief minister also urged the Centre to revise the royalty rate for major minerals, including coal, the official said.

    Close

    Related stories

    As per the statement, Baghel sought a refund of the money deposited by the state government towards the National Pension System (NPS) since November 2004 along with accruals in the interest of government employees.

    The Centre was asked to reimburse to the state Rs 12,000 crore spent on the central security forces deployed for eradication of the Maoist menace in Chhattisgarh, it said.

    Apart from this, Baghel requested the Centre to expand the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme in rural areas located near cities and in towns with a population of less than 20,000, it added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bhupesh Baghel #Central Taxes #Chhattisgarh CM #NITI Aayog
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 02:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.