Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018: ‘Silent performer’ Raman Singh eyes record 4th term as chief minister

In July 2016, Raman Singh became the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) longest-serving chief minister. The saffron satrap, who took over Chhattisgarh in 2003 and has remained unbeaten since, beat current Prime Minister and former Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi to grab the spot. With his state going to polls in days from now, Singh would look to go beyond that and set himself up for a fourth term.

Most pre-poll surveys seem to suggest that Singh will return, and with a thumping margin. That, however, is unpredictable, especially in a state like Chhattisgarh, where the contest has always been head-to-head. With the addition of Congress rebel Ajit Jogi’s Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance — both catering to the vital SC/ST voter base in the state — things, observers feel, might get complicated.

However, this won’t be the first time that Singh is forced to handle a complicated situation arising just before Chhattisgarh went to polls. In 2013, after a Maoist attack in Bastar eliminated half of the Congress’ top state leadership, Singh and his government were staring at a major crisis. The government had been riding on its success in reducing, almost decimating, Maoist attacks in Chhattisgarh, and had been planning to make it a BJP poll plank. The attack was a major dent on the government’s image and its plans, to the extent that the administration was unable to respond for days after the strike, and even the state BJP unit was mum.

According to reports, Singh reigned in the bureaucracy, which suggested that the CM should communicate to the media its failure in assessing the security threat. Consequently, Singh, in a statement, admitted that there were "security lapses" but stated that adequate security was provided to the leaders.

"The charge that we did not provide adequate security is not correct," Singh had said. "The government did make arrangements to ensure the safety of leaders… but definitely there are some lapses," he had added, promising an inquiry.

According to observers, the delayed but effective response to the attack in Bastar had suggested that Singh is capable of admitting to his mistakes but also taking a tough stand when needed. That polished his image as an effective task-master, if not an administrator.

Another incident, though on a much smaller scale, was within his party ranks. Before the elections in 2013, Brijmohan Agrawal, the then minister of Public Works Department (PWD), criticised the chief minister’s top bureaucrats, calling them corrupt and asking for their removal.

Agrawal, who had nursed chief ministerial ambitions before Singh was installed in 2003, also reportedly tried creating a lobby within the government and the state party unit, asking for a change of guard. Singh loyalist Rajesh Munat, the current PWD minister, had reportedly played a major role in cracking the lobby and saving Singh his post. The chief minister had responded by taking away the PWD portfolio from Agrawal and handing it to Munat after the elections.

Even so, Agrawal, according to reports, has continued to project himself as the true son of the soil while Singh— who was born in undivided Madhya Pradesh and was a part of the state’s legislative assembly for eight years— as an outsider. This he made obvious when he took his oath after the 2013 polls in Chhattisgarhi, unlike others. That said, Agrawal’s recent involvement in an alleged land scam has cast a shadow over his ambitions for the top post, at least in so far as the 2018 assembly polls are concerned.

For Singh, the challenges range from inter-party rivalry to have him unseated to projecting his state as gradually clawing towards a developmental model. He won’t have much trouble as far as the latter is concerned: in Chhattisgarh, Singh is known as the Chawal Waale Baba, thanks to his scheme of distributing rice to poor families for price as low as Rs 1-2 per kg. He has also been hailed for promoting startups in the state, with 36Inc, a startup incubation centre being one of the three non-academic incubators to be built by the central government under its Atal Innovation Mission.

The recent ‘urban Naxal’ debate could also shape the poll campaigning, considering that a number of human rights activists— accused of being in tandem with the Maoists— work in the state’s Naxal-infested districts.

Raman Singh is often called the ‘silent performer’ for the BJP in Chhattisgarh. An ayurvedic doctor by profession, the 66-year-old's electoral journey started when he was elected as an MLA from Kawardha in Madhya Pradesh, where he was born and where his family had influence.

Singh shifted to Ranandgaon constituency in 1999, and got elected as an MP. He was then appointed as the Minister of State for Commerce in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Singh had to give up his ministerial position, however, when he was deputed to the newly-minted Chhattisgarh during the state’s 2003 elections. The BJP ensured that Singh got his due after the party swept the elections and made him the chief minister.

It is to Singh and his developmental aura's credit that his government does not seem to face the kind of anti-incumbency wave that his BJP counterparts in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are up against. However, challenges such as farmers' discontent in the state and the party's loss of base in tribal regions are issues the chief minister will have to handle to ensure a fourth term for himself in the state.