Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Congress releases list of 17 candidates

Oct 29, 2018 08:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
A triangular contest?
Congress releases list of 17 candidates
Congress on October 28 released a list of 17 candidates for the second phase of polling in the Chhattisgarh assembly election.
With the latest list, the party has so far announced candidates for 72 constituencies out of 90.
The party has renominated its five sitting MLAs in this fourth list.
The Congress had announced the candidates for the first phase polling in two lists on October 18 and 22. On October 27, it had released another list of 37 candidates for the second phase of poll.
In the first phase polling, the Congress has fielded former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla from Rajnandgaon Assembly constituency against CM Raman Singh.
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi expected to hit campaign trail soon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Amit Shah and Congress President Rahul Gandhi are expected to hit the campaign trail here as the election nears.
Key dates for both phases:
Phase 1: Date of issue of gazette notification: October 16
Last date of nominations: October 23
Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 24
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: October 26 (This process has already completed)
Phase 2: Date of issue of gazette notification: October 26
Last date of nominations: November 2
Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 3
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 5
Chhattisgarh is the only state to have polling in two phases.
First phase of polling will happen on November 12 in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE). Rest of the state will vote on November 20 in the second phase.
Counting of votes will happen along with Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana on December 11.
In terms of the vote share, BJP and Congress have been neck and neck in the state. A vote share lead has in the past converted into a large proportion of seats here.
Former chief minister (and former Congress leader) Ajit Jogi, with his Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) is hoping to stage an upset. Jogi has tied up with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Welcome to the LIVE blog of the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections. This blog will track the poll campaign in the state.
Chief Minister Raman Singh-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has been in power for 15 years. Principal opposition party, the Indian National Congress is hoping to wrest power in the state banking on anti-incumbency that may have crept in.
Stay tuned for latest election-related updates from Chhattisgarh.