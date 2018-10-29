Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Congress releases list of 17 candidates

Congress releases list of 17 candidates

Congress on October 28 released a list of 17 candidates for the second phase of polling in the Chhattisgarh assembly election.

With the latest list, the party has so far announced candidates for 72 constituencies out of 90.

The party has renominated its five sitting MLAs in this fourth list.

The Congress had announced the candidates for the first phase polling in two lists on October 18 and 22. On October 27, it had released another list of 37 candidates for the second phase of poll.

In the first phase polling, the Congress has fielded former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla from Rajnandgaon Assembly constituency against CM Raman Singh.

Read more: Congress fields Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla against Raman Singh