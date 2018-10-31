Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: CM Raman Singh holds meet over security arrangements in Naxals-affected areas

We have adequate security for polls: CM Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh said that adequate security will be provided to media and locals, a day after a Naxal attack in Dantewada claimed four lives.

"We have prepared a road map on how better security can be provided to media and locals," Singh said while addressing the media. "We have adequate security for polls," he added.

First phase of the assembly polls will see 18 districts affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) voting. The first phase is scheduled for November 12.