Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: CM Raman Singh holds meet over security arrangements in Naxals-affected areas

Live now
Oct 31, 2018 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Chhattisgarh voting, counting dates
A triangular contest?
We have adequate security for polls: CM Raman Singh
Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh said that adequate security will be provided to media and locals, a day after a Naxal attack in Dantewada claimed four lives.
"We have prepared a road map on how better security can be provided to media and locals," Singh said while addressing the media. "We have adequate security for polls," he added.
First phase of the assembly polls will see 18 districts affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) voting. The first phase is scheduled for November 12.
A bike rally was organised in Jashpur district of the state in order to raise voter awareness on October 29. The rally, a part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), was organised and led by the district collector.
Read more: Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018: Districts are coming up with innovative ideas to make voting inclusive
DM Awasthi, Special Director General of Anti-Naxal Operations said that the attack was not related to the upcoming elections. "The attack will not hamper polls," Awasthi said, adding that the Naxals had meant to target the road construction work in the region, which the ultras opposed.
"Naxals had warned against causing harm if the road construction work continued. More anti-Naxal operations will be conducted in the coming days," Awasthi said. He added that after the incident, 8-10 IED were recovered from the area which were defused.
Awasthi informed that over 650 companies of security forces will be deployed for the first phase of the elections scheduled for November 12.
Raman Singh condemns Naxal attack in Dantewada; calls it "an act of cowardice"
Reacting to the attack, Chhhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh called the strike "an act of cowardice".
"As soon as elections approach they do something to affect it. Their goal is to spread terror. We won't be scared," Singh said, adding that he "hoped there would be peace in the time to come."
Reacting to the Naxal attack in Dantewada which killed a Doordarshan cameraman and two police personnel, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted that he was "saddened" to hear about the attack.
"I express deep condolences to the families of the Doordarshan cameraman and the two police personnel martyred in the attack," he tweeted.
This is the fourth such attack in three days in the state's Red corridor, which is scheduled to go to polls on November 12.
Two police personnel and a Doordarshan cameraman have been killed in a Naxal attack in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said.
Two police personnel were also injured in the incident, which took place in Nilawaya village under the Aranpur police station.
This is the third such attack in four days in the Left Wing Extremism affected districts of the state, scheduled to go to polls on November 12. On October 27, four Central Reserve Police Force persopnnel were killed when the anti-landmine vehicle they were traveling in was blown up by Naxals in Bijapur district. On October 29, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was attacked, again in Dantewada.
With PTI inputs.
BJP denies tickets to two MLAs in second list
BJP on Monday denied tickets to two sitting MLAs and nominated four candidates from an OBC community while releasing the second list of 11 contestants for the next month's polls. With the latest list, the party has so far announced nominees for 89 out of total 90 Assembly constituencies.
Raipur (North) is the only constituency for which the name of BJP candidate is yet to be announced.
The BJP denied tickets to sitting legislators Ramlal Chauhan from Saraipali and Rupkumari Chaudhary from Basna, as per the list issued by Jagat Prakash Nadda, Secretary, BJP Central Election Committee.
Congress releases list of 17 candidates
Congress on October 28 released a list of 17 candidates for the second phase of polling in the Chhattisgarh assembly election.
With the latest list, the party has so far announced candidates for 72 constituencies out of 90.
The party has renominated its five sitting MLAs in this fourth list.
The Congress had announced the candidates for the first phase polling in two lists on October 18 and 22. On October 27, it had released another list of 37 candidates for the second phase of poll.
In the first phase polling, the Congress has fielded former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla from Rajnandgaon Assembly constituency against CM Raman Singh.
Read more: Congress fields Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla against Raman Singh
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi expected to hit campaign trail soon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Amit Shah and Congress President Rahul Gandhi are expected to hit the campaign trail here as the election nears.
Key dates for both phases:
Phase 1: Date of issue of gazette notification: October 16
Last date of nominations: October 23
Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 24
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: October 26 (This process has already completed)
Phase 2: Date of issue of gazette notification: October 26
Last date of nominations: November 2
Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 3
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 5
Chhattisgarh voting, counting dates
Chhattisgarh is the only state to have polling in two phases.
First phase of polling will happen on November 12 in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE). Rest of the state will vote on November 20 in the second phase.
Counting of votes will happen along with Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana on December 11.
A triangular contest?
In terms of the vote share, BJP and Congress have been neck and neck in the state. A vote share lead has in the past converted into a large proportion of seats here.
Former chief minister (and former Congress leader) Ajit Jogi, with his Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) is hoping to stage an upset. Jogi has tied up with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Welcome to the LIVE blog of the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections. This blog will track the poll campaign in the state.
Chief Minister Raman Singh-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has been in power for 15 years. Principal opposition party, the Indian National Congress is hoping to wrest power in the state banking on anti-incumbency that may have crept in.
Stay tuned for latest election-related updates from Chhattisgarh.