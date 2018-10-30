Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: BJP denies tickets to two MLAs in second list

BJP denies tickets to two MLAs in second list

BJP on Monday denied tickets to two sitting MLAs and nominated four candidates from an OBC community while releasing the second list of 11 contestants for the next month's polls. With the latest list, the party has so far announced nominees for 89 out of total 90 Assembly constituencies.

Raipur (North) is the only constituency for which the name of BJP candidate is yet to be announced.

The BJP denied tickets to sitting legislators Ramlal Chauhan from Saraipali and Rupkumari Chaudhary from Basna, as per the list issued by Jagat Prakash Nadda, Secretary, BJP Central Election Committee.