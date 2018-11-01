Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: BJP ‘champion’ in taking away tribal land, says Congress

As Chhattisgarh goes to polls, here are some of the vital stats on the work done by the current legislature, as declared by the PRS Legislative Research.

According to the report published by PRS, the current Assembly sat for 145 days, which is less when compared to the third Assembly, which sat for 159 days.

The Assembly sat for an average of 29 days in a year, which is better than Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan, the other states going to polls.

The Assembly witnessed 3 no-confidence motions. The discussions lasted for 57 hours in total.

Of the 145 sitting days, 98 days were budget session days.

Over 104 Bills were passed during the last five years. Out of these 95 were Amendment Bills, 6 were New Bills and 3 Bills to repeal existing Acts.

The highest number of Bills were introduced in the areas of finance, revenue, and taxation and higher and

technical education.