Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Amit Shah to release manifesto, hold rallies today

Nov 04, 2018 07:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CM Raman Singh will be addressing four public meetings today:
11.30 am: Bilaigarh
12.45 pm: Sakti
02.30 pm: Masturi
03.45 pm: Mungeli
He is also expected to attend the launch of the election manifesto.
Amit Shah will be holding three public meetings today:
12.30 pm: Khujji
02.00 pm: Khairagarh
04.00 pm: Kondagaon
He is also expected to release the election manifesto.
Amit Shah to release manifesto, hold multiple rallies today
Welcome to the live updates of the poll campaign in Chhattisgarh. It is expected to be an action-packed Sunday. BJP President Ami Shah will be holding at least three public meetings in the state. Chief Minister Raman Singh is also expected to hold rallies today.
Besides this, Shah is expected to release the saffron party’s election manifesto for the state. Raman Singh is expected to be present at the launch.
Uttar Pradesh Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP Raj Babbar on November 3 said that Naxals are "revolutionaries" who "cannot be stopped" by fear or threatening, according to reports. Babbar was addressing a press conference in Raipur.
"We need to address their questions. Picking up guns is not going to provide any solution," Babbar said.
Responding strongly to Babbar's statements, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that Congress has once again proved that it supports Naxals. "For what purpose are the Naxals revolting? This question should be answered by Raj Babbar," Bhatia said.
PM Modi added that Maoists are surrendering and roads are "reaching the remotest part of the state." He also said that Bastar, a Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected district, is "now on the air route through the Jagdalpur airport."
Chhattisgarh has immense potential to become a success story: PM Modi
"Chhattisgarh is a young state, has just turned 18 and has immense potential and capabilities to become a success story," says PM Modi while addressing BJP workers from Tikamgarh, Sikar, Kota, Korba & Bulandshahr.
Will be the king, not the kingmaker: Ajit Jogi
"I will be the king, not the kingmaker of Chhattisgarh," said former Chief Minister and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh chief Ajit Jogi.
Jogi, a senior Congress leader before he left the party to form JCC, has tied up with Mayawati-led BSP and the Communist Party of India (CPI) for the upcoming elections.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on November 3 launched the 'Mera ghar BJP ka ghar' (My home, BJP's home) program wherein he urged supporters of his party to hoist the BJP flag at their respective homes as a show of support.
"Our message is that we are united and that we believe in unity," Singh tweeted. He also tweeted a photo of a BJP flag being unfurled at his official residence. (Image: Raman Singh, Twitter).
PM Modi to visit Bastar on November 9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign in Jagdalpur, Bastar district on November 9 while National President Amit Shah will visit Raipur on November 4 to declare the party's poll manifesto. Shah is expected to address three poll meetings, according to reports.
Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupesh Baghel along with PL Punia, general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh during the filing of nomination papers.
Baghel and Punia were reportedly locked in a feud over the distribution of seats before announcing a list of 19 candidates on November 1. (Image: INC Chhattisgarh, Twitter)
Commenting on the candidature of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece, Karuna Shukla, who is contesting from Singh's constituency, the chief minister said that Shukla won't have any effect in Rajnandgaon, from where Singh is a legislator.
"We all decided that Naya Raipur should be renamed as Atal Nagar so that people remember that it was Atal Bihari Vajpayee who created Chhattisgarh. She should be thankful to me at least about this, if not my other works. How does it make a difference to vote share if I rename a city to Atal Nagar?" Singh said.
Singh also said that Ram Mandir should be built since it is attached to the sentiments of "crores of people."
Speaking on the corruption charges levelled against him and his son Abhishek, Singh said that the charges are levelled "only during election time."
"It won't have any effect on people. Government is built on trust, and the BJP will come to power on the basis of that trust," Singh said during the interview.
A controversy pertaining to the name of Chhattisgarh CM's son and BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Abhishek had erupted in 2016. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had alleged that Abhishek had undisclosed foreign accounts as his name had allegedly featured in the Panama Paper leak. Both the CM and his son had dismissed the allegations.
BJP hoping to get more than 65 seats: CM Raman Singh
In an interview with CNN-News18, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said that the BJP will come to power in the state again, and is hoping to gain more than 65 seats of the 90 in contest.
"The last time we won the elections in 2013, Dr. Manmohan Singh's government was at the Center. This time we have extra benefit and are in a better position. We are aiming for 65 plus," Singh said.
Speaking about the recent Naxal attack in Dantewada, which killed four people including three police personnel and a Doordarshan cameraman, Singh said that the media "should go with road opening parties and instruct the government while going into these areas."
"Initially, the entire Bastar was in their control... we are fighting constantly and now their control has receded... I have been fighting for the past 15 years, without stopping and courageously... Bastar will be calm in the coming two to three years," Singh said.
Speaking on former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi and his alliance with Uttar Pradesh satrap and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, Singh said that the third front will be a factor.
"The JCC-BSP alliance will certainly be a factor. It will only be determined when the results come out. I think the circumstances tell me that 100 percent the BJP will come to power again," Singh said, adding that hung assembly is "not an issue".
The Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Raghubar Das, who is in Bilaspur today, tweeted that the people of Chhattisgarh believe in CM Raman Singh, and that they would once again vote the BJP to power. (Image: Raghubar Das, Twitter).
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) OP Rawat launched the Chhattisgarh tracking of polling process software (C-TOPPS) app in order to enable real-time tracking of the elections on the polling day. The app will track the position of sector officers, polling parties and will also report the real-time updates from various polling stations in Chhattisgarh.
Ahead of the last date for filing of nominations for the second phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections, scheduled for November 20, News18 has reported of a feud between Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupesh Baghel and senior Congress leader PL Punia.
The rift is reportedly over differences between the two leaders on the issue of seat selection.
November 2 is the last date for the filing of nominations. Congress is yet to announce 16 of its candidates for the second phase.
BJP ‘champion’ in taking away tribal lands: Congress
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala yesterday said that the Raman Singh-led BJP government in Chhattisgarh has become a "champion" in snatching natural resources away from tribals and handing them over it to businessmen.
It diluted laws for this purpose, he alleged.
As many as 29 out of the 90 assembly seats in the state are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The state has high concentration of STs.
As Chhattisgarh goes to polls, here are some of the vital stats on the work done by the current legislature, as declared by the PRS Legislative Research.
According to the report published by PRS, the current Assembly sat for 145 days, which is less when compared to the third Assembly, which sat for 159 days.
The Assembly sat for an average of 29 days in a year, which is better than Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan, the other states going to polls.
The Assembly witnessed 3 no-confidence motions. The discussions lasted for 57 hours in total.
Of the 145 sitting days, 98 days were budget session days.
Over 104 Bills were passed during the last five years. Out of these 95 were Amendment Bills, 6 were New Bills and 3 Bills to repeal existing Acts.
The highest number of Bills were introduced in the areas of finance, revenue, and taxation and higher and
technical education.
The BJP has declared Shrichand Sundrani as its candidate from Raipur City North. The party had declared 89 candidates, but had refrained from declaring a candidate from the constituency due to internal dispute, according to local media reports.
Sundrani is a sitting legislator from the constituency. The constituency has 25,000 Sindhi voters, which constitute a major vote bank for the BJP.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi "mixed up" names of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan while levelling corruption allegations against the latter.
Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Jhabua district of the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on October 29, had said the name of the son of 'mamaji' had figured in the Panama Papers but no action was taken against him.
Though Gandhi had not specifically identified the CM, he was referring to Chouhan who is popularly known as 'mamaji'.
However, a controversy pertaining to the name of Chhattisgarh CM's son and BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Abhishek has erupted in 2016. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had alleged that Abhishek had undisclosed foreign accounts as his name had allegedly featured in the Panama Paper leak. Both the CM and his son had dismissed the allegations.
The issue might crop up again as the election campaigning in the state heats up ahead of the first phase on November 12.
Read more | Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018: Key factors in the run-up to the elections
We have adequate security for polls: CM Raman Singh
Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh said that adequate security will be provided to media and locals, a day after a Naxal attack in Dantewada claimed four lives.
"We have prepared a road map on how better security can be provided to media and locals," Singh said while addressing the media. "We have adequate security for polls," he added.
First phase of the assembly polls will see 18 districts affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) voting. The first phase is scheduled for November 12.
A bike rally was organised in Jashpur district of the state in order to raise voter awareness on October 29. The rally, a part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), was organised and led by the district collector.
Read more: Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018: Districts are coming up with innovative ideas to make voting inclusive
DM Awasthi, Special Director General of Anti-Naxal Operations said that the attack was not related to the upcoming elections. "The attack will not hamper polls," Awasthi said, adding that the Naxals had meant to target the road construction work in the region, which the ultras opposed.
"Naxals had warned against causing harm if the road construction work continued. More anti-Naxal operations will be conducted in the coming days," Awasthi said. He added that after the incident, 8-10 IED were recovered from the area which were defused.
Awasthi informed that over 650 companies of security forces will be deployed for the first phase of the elections scheduled for November 12.
Raman Singh condemns Naxal attack in Dantewada; calls it "an act of cowardice"
Reacting to the attack, Chhhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh called the strike "an act of cowardice".
"As soon as elections approach they do something to affect it. Their goal is to spread terror. We won't be scared," Singh said, adding that he "hoped there would be peace in the time to come."