Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Amit Shah to release manifesto, hold rallies today

BJP hoping to get more than 65 seats: CM Raman Singh

In an interview with CNN-News18, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said that the BJP will come to power in the state again, and is hoping to gain more than 65 seats of the 90 in contest.

"The last time we won the elections in 2013, Dr. Manmohan Singh's government was at the Center. This time we have extra benefit and are in a better position. We are aiming for 65 plus," Singh said.

Speaking about the recent Naxal attack in Dantewada, which killed four people including three police personnel and a Doordarshan cameraman, Singh said that the media "should go with road opening parties and instruct the government while going into these areas."

"Initially, the entire Bastar was in their control... we are fighting constantly and now their control has receded... I have been fighting for the past 15 years, without stopping and courageously... Bastar will be calm in the coming two to three years," Singh said.

Speaking on former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi and his alliance with Uttar Pradesh satrap and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, Singh said that the third front will be a factor.

"The JCC-BSP alliance will certainly be a factor. It will only be determined when the results come out. I think the circumstances tell me that 100 percent the BJP will come to power again," Singh said, adding that hung assembly is "not an issue".