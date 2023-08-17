Chhattisgarh: AAP's youth wing holds protest over unemployment in state; seeks white paper on issue

Aam Aadmi Party

The youth wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday staged a protest in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur over "rising unemployment" in the state and demanded a white paper over the issue.

Led by Chhattisgarh AAP's youth wing leader Ravindra Singh, the protest was staged near the official residence of Raipur mayor at the Fire Brigade Chowk.

Chhattisgarh AAP's spokesperson Tejendra Todekar challenged the state government to release a white paper on the issue alleging that unemployment was on the rise.

Accusing the government of betraying the people of Chhattisgarh, he claimed, "They (government) cite the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data and say that the unemployment rate in the state is near zero. But there are 18 lakh unemployed people registered in the employment exchange offices of the state." Todkar added, "The Chhattisgarh government has said in the state legislative assembly that there are 18.5 lakh registered unemployed youths in the state." AAP youth wing leader Ravindra Singh said that the state government has failed to provide jobs to the youth in the state.

"There is no problem with the schemes. But their implementation is faulty," he alleged.

Over the question of unemployment allowance being provided by the state government he charged that only a selected few youths are receiving its benefit.