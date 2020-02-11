Chhatarpur Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Chhatarpur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Chhatarpur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in South district.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 67.34% and in 2013, 66.12% of Chhatarpur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Kartar Singh Tanwar of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 22240 votes which was 17.85% of the total votes polled. Kartar Singh Tanwar polled a total of 124602 (54.29%) votes.

BJP's Brahm Singh Tanwar won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 16124 (14.54%) votes. Brahm Singh Tanwar polled 110876 which was 45.07% of the total votes polled.