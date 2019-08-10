Chennai to get 8 tmc ft water from Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh: K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on August 10 said his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has agreed to release eight tmc ft of water from Krishna river following a plea.

The water release will benefit the parched city of Chennai and was expected to be received "soon," the chief minister said. "Let me share the happy news that when that water reaches here, the people of Chennai will receive uninterrupted and safe drinking water," he told reporters here and thanked Reddy for acceding to Tamil Nadu's request.