Last Updated : Aug 10, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chennai to get 8 tmc ft water from Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh: K Palaniswami

On August 9, state Ministers SP Velumani and D Jayakumar met Reddy at Vijayawada and handed over a letter to him on behalf of Palaniswami, requesting immediate release of water from Krishna river.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on August 10 said his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has agreed to release eight tmc ft of water from Krishna river following a plea.

The water release will benefit the parched city of Chennai and was expected to be received "soon," the chief minister said. "Let me share the happy news that when that water reaches here, the people of Chennai will receive uninterrupted and safe drinking water," he told reporters here and thanked Reddy for acceding to Tamil Nadu's request.

On August 9, state Ministers SP Velumani and D Jayakumar had met Reddy at Vijayawada and handed over a letter to him on behalf of Palaniswami, requesting immediate release of water from Krishna river through the Telugu Ganga canal to overcome the grave drinking water scarcity in the city.

First Published on Aug 10, 2019 04:22 pm

tags #environment #India #Politics

