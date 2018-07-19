Changes will make RTI Act useless: Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the BJP government over proposed changes to the Right to Information (RTI) Act, saying they will render the law useless.

The proposed amendments, circulated among Members of Parliament, seek to do away with the parity given to information commissions with the Election Commission in terms of salary, allowances and conditions of service.



Every Indian has the right to know the truth. The BJP believes the truth must be hidden from the people and they must not question people in power. The changes proposed to the RTI will make it a useless Act. They must be opposed by every Indian. #SaveRTI pic.twitter.com/4mjBTwQnYK

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 19, 2018

“Every Indian deserves to know the truth and the BJP wants to hide the truth. The BJP believes the truth must be hidden from the people and they must not question people in power. The changes proposed to the RTI will make it a useless Act,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

He added that the changes being suggested “must be opposed by every Indian".

The government yesterday said it is considering a proposal to amend the RTI Act, 2005 to frame rules on salaries and services of Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners (ICs).

A notice of intention was given to introduce 'The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2018' in Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage during the current session of Parliament, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha yesterday.

Leaders of various political parties said they have committed to fight any "attempt" by the Centre to "dilute" the Act and oppose amendments to it.

Addressing a meeting organised by the National Campaign for Peoples' Right to Information(NCPRI), senior CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechuri said the RTI Act came into existence after people's struggle and the party would work within Parliament and outside it to ensure that no amendment was made to it.

Congress spokesperson Rajeev Gowda charged the BJP-led central government with "destroying" institutions and legislations of transparency and accountability in the country.

"The Congress will oppose any amendment to the RTI Act," he said.

The meeting was also addressed by CPI leader D Raja and Atul Kumar Anjan, RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha, Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi, who asserted that any move to "dilute" the RTI Act would be thwarted.

The political leaders also extended their support for immediate operationalisation of the Whistleblowers Protection Act and the Lokpal law.

RTI activists and anti-corruption workers, relatives of those people who were killed while exposing corruption in different parts of the country, including Bihar, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, also attended the meeting.