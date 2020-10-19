172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|changes-being-made-in-all-sectors-for-countrys-growth-pm-modi-5981571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 12:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Changes being made in all sectors for country's growth: PM Modi

"In the last 6-7 months you might have seen the speed and the ambit of reforms are increasing. Whether it is agriculture, space, defence, aviation or labour. In every sector necessary changes are being made for growth," Modi said.

PTI
File image
File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said necessary changes are being made in every sector to ensure growth and to make this decade India's.

"In the last 6-7 months you might have seen the speed and the ambit of reforms are increasing. Whether it is agriculture, space, defence, aviation or labour. In every sector necessary changes are being made for growth," Modi said.

Addressing the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore through video conferencing, he said it is being done for the sake of crores of youth in this country and to make this decade India's.

Close

"This decade can be India's only when we make our foundations strong. This decade has brought immense opportunity for the youth," he added.

Modi greeted the people of the state on the occasion of "Nada Habba" (state festival) Dasara.

Expressing sympathy towards those affected by floods in several parts of the state, the Prime Minister said the central and the Karnataka governments together were doing every bit to provide relief to all those affected.

Speaking on the National Education Policy, he said, skilling, reskilling and upskilling were the need of the day and the policy focuses on it.

He also said that efforts were being made at all levels to make India a global hub for higher education and our youth competitive.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala and Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan were present on the occasion.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 12:26 pm

tags #Economy #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.