Chandrayaan-3: We conceived the dream on Earth and realised it on the Moon: PM Modi

Chandrayaan-3 has successfully landed on the Moon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) made history on August 23 with the successful soft landing of the lunar mission Chandrayaan-3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that the country has established numerous goals, and ISRO will soon launch the Aditya L1 Mission for studying the Sun.

India accomplished the mission, and ISRO Chief S Somanath greeted Narendra Modi, who had joined virtually from Johannesburg in South Africa.

“Sir, we have achieved a soft landing on the Moon. India is on the Moon,” said Somanath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed it as a “historic moment” and said that the Mission Moon heralds the commencement of a developed India.

He pointed out that no other country had achieved a landing on this side of the Moon before, and this feat would reshape prevailing narratives and perspectives about the Moon.

“We conceived the dream on Earth and realised it on the Moon. We have set numerous significant goals for the future. ISRO will soon launch the Aditya L1 Mission to observe and study the Sun,” he announced.

He extended his congratulations to team Chandrayaan, ISRO, and all the scientists who tirelessly worked over ages to make this day a reality.

“The world will remember us for this day, and it will also illuminate the path for further accomplishments. This day also teaches us how to triumph after experiencing failure,” said Modi.

Chandrayaan-3 commenced its journey to the Moon on July 14, and with its successful soft landing, India joins the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China as the fourth country to achieve this feat.

Prime Minister Modi also said, “Our mission was founded on a human-centric approach, and this triumph belongs to humanity. I am confident that all nations across the world have the potential to attain such remarkable achievements.”

He said that despite his presence at the BRICS Summit in South Africa, his attention was dedicated to the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

“Every Indian is rejoicing in this achievement, and celebrations have ignited in every household. I am deeply connected to every citizen of my country,” said the prime minister.

He said that the future generation will now have new stories to tell. In India, Earth is affectionately called “Maa” (mother), and the Moon is referred to as “Maama” (maternal uncle).

“Previously, we used to describe the Moon as distant. Now, a day will come when children will talk about touring the Moon,” said Narendra Modi.

Modi added that India’s triumphant Moon Mission is not just India's alone. He reminded that this year coincides with India’s G-20 presidency, and the world is witnessing India’s role on the global stage.

“Our approach of one Earth, one family, one future is resonating globally,” PM Narendra Modi added.