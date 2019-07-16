App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chandrakant Patil replaces Raosaheb Danve as Maharashtra BJP chief

Danve was made a Minister of State (MoS) of Consumer Affairs in the Union Cabinet earlier in June.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/ Chandrakant Patil
Image: Twitter/ Chandrakant Patil

Chandrakant Patil has been appointed as the new chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra unit.

Patil, a Cabinet Minister in the state government, replaces Raosaheb Danve, who resigned from the post earlier in the day.

The development comes months ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Close

Danve was made a Minister of State (MoS) of Consumer Affairs in the Union Cabinet earlier in May.

According to reports, the BJP has a 'one-person, one-post' principle, wherein a minister cannot be state president at the same time.

While MPs and legislators can simultaneously hold organisational posts, the reports state that the party rarely allows a person to hold a government and party post together.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 03:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.