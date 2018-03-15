Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP likely to quit NDA tomorrow

N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is likely to quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after a party meeting on Friday, according to a report by CNN News18.

Citing sources close to Chandrababu Naidu, News18 reported that TDP will be holding a high-level politburo meeting at 5 pm in Amaravati on Friday to take a call on the matter.

According to the report, Naidu is facing pressure from rival YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh.

In a teleconference discussion, Naidu is said to have told his party's Members of Parliament (MPs) that TDP is fighting for the self-respect and rights of the Telugu people and implementation of promises made to them.

The Andhra Pradesh CM reportedly accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of being involved in collusion politics.

Earlier this month, TDP MPs Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Choudhary quit the Union Cabinet after the Centre declined to give special status to Andhra Pradesh.

The YSR Congress has also decided to move a no-confidence motion against the government in Parliament on Friday. Party president Jaganmohan Reddy has written to all parties seeking support in getting special status for the state.