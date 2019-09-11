Chandrababu Naidu, son Nara Lokesh put under house arrest as TDP protests against YSRCP govt

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been put under house arrest, reports suggest.

Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh, a TDP leader, has also been placed under house arrest.

The preventive detention has been done to stop them from participating in a major protest against the state government run by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

TDP planned a "Chalo Atmakur rally" in Guntur to protest what they claimed had been political violence by the state government.

TDP alleged that eight party workers had been killed and several face threats from the state’s ruling YSR Congress Party. YSRCP came to power in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly polls in May.

Some of the other TDP leaders including former state minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, Member of Legislative Council (MLC) YVB Rajendra Prasad and former TDP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Tangirala Sowmya have also been taken into preventive detention, news agency ANI has reported.

Tensions were simmering in Guntur where police had imposed Section 144 in Palanadu area since September 10.



Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders and workers who were trying to go to Chandrababu Naidu's residence stopped by police and taken into preventive custody. pic.twitter.com/Ionmrkf9CR

— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

News18 has quoted the police as saying that TDP did not have the permission to hold the rally.

Naidu has called for a 12-hour hunger strike across the state. TDP cadre is expected to participate as well. This happened after the police did not allow TDP workers to protest.

In a bid to counter TDP’s rally, YSRCP’s local MLAs Ambati Rambabu and A Ramakrishna Reddy had also announced a march in Atmakur to highlight alleged attacks on their party workers during the previous dispensation.