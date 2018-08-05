Chandrababu Naidu reaches out to people in rural areas in run up to 2019 elections

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been meeting people in the rural areas of the state as part of the 'Grama Darshini' programme to gather feedback on his government's development activities and address public grievances in the run-up to the 2019 assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

He has also been meeting party functionaries to devise strategies for the elections.

"As part of the Grama Darshini programme, Naidu will address at least 75 public meetings in the rural areas of Andhra Pradesh before the 2019 elections to highlight the development and welfare work carried out in the state," a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader said.

The chief minister is also expected to interact with students of all universities in the state over the next nine months, he said.

Naidu said, "In the next five months, everyone, starting with principal secretaries, will be at people's doorsteps. I will also spend three days a week among people."

The chief minister has also kicked off "Dharma Poratam Sabhas" (fight for justice - public meetings).

"Dharma Poratam is aimed at exposing the BJP's politics of betrayal and conspiracy. It did not grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh and also failed to fulfil other promises. These meetings will be organised once a month covering all the 13 districts in the state," the TDP leader said.

"As far as welfare is concerned, we have rolled out schemes catering to all sections of society. We are giving pensions to the needy. We have set up Kapu Corporation, Brahmin Corporation, SC/ST Commissions, etc. to uplift the poor of these communities... started several schemes for the development of minorities. We recently launched Anna canteens offering a meal for just Rs 5," he said.