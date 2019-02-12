Present
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 04:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chandrababu Naidu marches to Rashtrapati Bhavan, demands special status for Andhra from President

The delegation marched from Andhra Pradesh Bhavan to Rashtrapati Bhavan and presented a memorandum to the President with 18 demands, including the Bifurcation Act promises and special status to the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu along with TDP MPs and MLAs met President Ramnath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on February 12 and raised demand for special status for the state.

The delegation marched from Andhra Pradesh Bhavan to Rashtrapati Bhavan and presented a memorandum to the President with 18 demands, including the Bifurcation Act promises and special status to the state.

"We met the President and apprised him of our demands. The central government has ignored the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation act promises. Modi government is passing the time without releasing grants to the state.

"For the development of Hyderabad there has been a struggle for 60 years and today it stands as a world-class city. On seeing the injustice done to Andhra Pradesh many people went into depression and recently a physically challenged man Arjun Rao has committed suicide over the special status not being granted to the state," Naidu said at a press conference.

He said that a possibility of pre poll alliance with opposition parties cannot be ruled out.

"Nothing is decided yet but possibility of a pre poll alliance with opposition parties cannot be ruled out," he added.

Bringing his battle for special status for his state to the national capital, Naidu on Monday went on a daylong fast that became a rallying point for opposition unity for the second time in less than a month to take on the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Naidu, who is trying to unite opposition parties, has over the last three months held a number of meetings with opposition party leaders on forming an anti-BJP front. The TDP pulled out of the NDA government in March last year over its refusal to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh.

Demanding that the Centre fulfil promises made during Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation in 2014, the TDP president has been alleging that Modi was not following 'raj dharma' by denying the state special status.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

