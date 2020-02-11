Chandni Chowk Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Chandni Chowk Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Chandni Chowk is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in Central district.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 65.49% and in 2013, 65.48% of Chandni Chowk's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Alka Lamba of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 18287 votes which was 24.55% of the total votes polled. Alka Lamba polled a total of 74476 (49.35%) votes.

INC's Parlad Singh Sawhney won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 8243 (11.82%) votes. Parlad Singh Sawhney polled 69729 which was 37.77% of the total votes polled.