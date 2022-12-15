 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chandigarh SSP transfer: Our relations with Punjab Governor are good, says CM Mann

Dec 15, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

His remarks came a day after Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit wrote back to Mann, saying that the chief minister raised the issue of repatriation of Punjab-cadre IPS officer Kuldeep Singh Chahal ”without ascertaining facts” and Chahal was removed from the post for his alleged misconduct.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that the AAP dispensation’s relations with the state governor are good and a panel of Punjab-cadre IPS officers have been sent for appointment to the post of Chandigarh’s SSP.

The governor also expressed displeasure over Mann raising the unnecessary issue of Punjab vs Haryana in this connection.Purohit, who is also UT Chandigarh Administrator, wrote a letter to Mann on Wednesday a day after he questioned the charge of SSP, Chandigarh, being given to a Haryana-cadre IPS officer following the premature repatriation of Chahal from this post.

When asked to comment on the issue, Chief Minister Mann told reporters in Hoshiarpur on Thursday, ”Our relations with the Punjab Governor are good”.

”Kayi bari iss tarah da chalda rehnda, so theek ho gaya (sometimes such things happen, but things are fine). We have sent a panel and a Punjab-cadre IPS officer will soon be appointed as Chandigarh SSP,” said Mann.

The Punjab government was learnt to have sent a panel of three IPS officers to UT Administration for consideration for the appointment as the Chandigarh SSP.