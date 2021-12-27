MARKET NEWS

Chandigarh Municipal elections | AAP victory sign of incoming change in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

The sitting mayor of Chandigarh – Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ravi K Sharma – lost to AAP candidate Damanpreet Singh.

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 04:53 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Months ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on December 27 won 14 of the 35 municipal corporation seats in Chandigarh. Elections were held in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana on December 24.

Among the other parties that contested the Chandigarh municipal elections, BJP won the second-highest number of seats at 12, followed by Congress at eight, and Shiromani Akali Dal at one.

The sitting mayor of Chandigarh – Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ravi K Sharma – lost to AAP candidate Damanpreet Singh.

Although the party founded by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal won the maximum seats in its poll debut in the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections, it could not get a clear majority of 19 seats.

However, ecstatic at the performance of the AAP in the Chandigarh polls, Kejriwal wrote: “This victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is a sign of the coming change in Punjab. People of Chandigarh today have chosen honest politics of AAP, rejecting corrupt politics. Many congratulations to all the winning candidates and workers of AAP. This time Punjab is ready for change.”

AAP leader Raghav Chadha said: “I thank the people of Chandigarh on behalf of AAP & Arvind Kejriwal to have given such love and trust to a small and honest party like ours, who contested elections here for the first time ever. Chandigarh is just a trailer; Punjab is the movie.”

For the past many years, the BJP and the Congress party have locked horns during the Chandigarh municipal polls. AAP marked its debut this year and won the triangular contest by bagging maximum seats.

(With ANI inputs)
Tags: #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #Chandigarh #Municipal elections
first published: Dec 27, 2021 04:53 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.