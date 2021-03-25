Chai-Pe-Charcha | Tea is the flavour of the month across 4 poll-bound states

Representative image

A refreshing flavour binds voters in forthcoming elections in regions ranging from the southern tip of India to far-flung districts in the northeast: The country’s favourite beverage, tea.

More than 90 percent of Indian tea is grown in poll-bound Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The result will have a strong bearing on the development of these tea-growing regions and the workers, for whom growth of this industry is the biggest election issue.

The beverage not just holds economic significance but is also holds a special place in the lives of millions of Indians who begin their day with a cup of tea, and sip many more through the day during meetings and conversations with friends, family and colleagues, but the industry is facing a difficult time.

“The 170-year-old tea industry today is faced with a challenge that arises not just from the global competition, but factors that threaten its future sustainability and existence,” said a 2019 White Paper on Indian Tea Industry by Indian Tea Association. “The context requires a closer look by the country’s policy makers while framing inclusive interventions necessary for the survival of an industry that provides livelihood to a large section of the population,” it said.

Low wages and poor working conditions are some of the key issues faced by tea labourers. Ahead of the polls, worker associations have called out political parties for not to indulge in politics to pocket votes.

The essence

India is the world’s largest producer of tea, but is also its largest consumer. Nearly 82 percent of the output is consumed locally, leaving a small surplus for export.

India has 1,569 tea gardens in 15 states covering an area of 420671 hectares, according to a government’s reply in the Lok Sabha on March 17. Assam accounts for 49 percent or 765 gardens, followed by West Bengal (29 percent), Tamil Nadu (9 percent) and Kerala (6 percent). Thus, these four poll bound states account for 92 percent of tea gardens in the country or 97 percent in terms of area.

Apart from the 1,569 large tea gardens, there are 210,225 small growers covering an area of 215886 ha, according to Tea Board India.

Assam is the largest contiguous tea-growing area in the world. Assam Tea, one of the world’s most famous and choicest varieties, is known for its rich, deep-amber colour with a brisk, strong and malty character, making it a perfect morning tea, according to Tea Board India.

Another globally well-known, premium variety is Darjeeling Tea, deriving its name from the Himalayan region in West Bengal. First planted in the early 1800s, Darjeeling tea gives a colour of pale lemon to rich amber when brewed. In the south, Nilgiri Tea in the hilly regions of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka is famous for its deliciously fragrant and exquisitely aromatic tea, with high tones of delicate floral notes and a golden yellow liquor.

Tea and Politics

The BJP used popular beverage in its successful 2014 campaign with ‘Chai-Pe-Charcha’, giving it a prominent place in Indian politics.

Political parties have called for welfare promises to tea plantation workers in these states particularly in Assam and West Bengal--as they account for a large voter base who are engaged in tea plantation activities.

The tea industry in India provides direct employment to 1.16 million workers, of which 58 percent are women and over 6 million people earn their livelihood from ancillary activities associated with the industry.

The 2015 baseline survey reported 1,585 tea gardens in the country comprising over 1.13 million permanent and temporary workers. Of these, Assam accounted for 60 percent of the workers, followed by West Bengal--nearly 30 percent. The four poll-bound states accounted for 98 percent of these workers.

The Indian Tea Association had pegged a revenue loss of Rs 2,100 crore for the industry in Assam and West Bengal during March, April and May last year due to COVID-19 lockdown. The production loss for these two states during the three months was expected to be 140 million kg.

In its budget this year, the central government proposed to provide Rs. 1,000 crore for the welfare of Tea workers especially women and their children in Assam and West Bengal, with a special scheme planned to be devised.

Thus, it will be interesting to watch out how and for whom these tea-producing regions vote in the upcoming assembly.