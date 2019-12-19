Certain elements trying to use India's borders with Nepal, Bhutan to enter India: Amit Shah

Addressing the 56th raising day of the SSB, Shah said India enjoys very cordial relations with Nepal and Bhutan.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that certain elements who don't want to see peace in India have been trying to use its borders with Nepal and Bhutan to enter the country.
Addressing the 56th raising day of the SSB, Shah said India enjoys very cordial relations with Nepal and Bhutan.
"However, certain elements, who don't want to see peace in India, have been trying to use these two borders to enter the country," he said.
The SSB guards the Indo-Nepal and the Indo-Bhutan borders.
The home minister said the country's 130 crore people are sleeping peacefully because the border guarding forces are protecting the country and serving in hostile environment from minus 37 degrees Celsius to 46 degrees Celsius.Shah said the Narendra Modi government will make sure within one to one-and-half years that jawans of all border guarding forces get to spend at least 100 days with their children and families.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.