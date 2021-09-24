MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Centre's refusal for caste Census of backward classes exposes BJP, says Mayawati

Mayawati’s reaction comes after the Centre told the Supreme Court that caste Census of backward classes is administratively difficult and cumbersome” and excluding such information from the purview of Census is a "conscious policy decision.

PTI
September 24, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
Mayawati

Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati on Friday expressed grave concern over the Central government’s refusal for caste Census of backward classes and said it exposed the BJP of using the community only for its electoral interests.

Mayawati’s reaction comes after the Centre told the Supreme Court that caste Census of backward classes is administratively difficult and cumbersome” and excluding such information from the purview of Census is a "conscious policy decision.

In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP supremo said, The categorical refusal of the Central government to conduct the caste census of the backward classes by filing an affidavit in the Hon’ble Supreme Court is a matter of grave concern which exposed the OBC politics of BJP’s electoral interests and also the difference in their words and deeds.

She said Like the SC/STs, the demand for conducting caste census of OBCs has gained momentum in the country. But the refusal of the Centre is going to hurt the community, she said.
PTI
Tags: #BJP #Census #Centre #India #Mayawati #Politics
first published: Sep 24, 2021 12:02 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.