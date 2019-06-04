App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 08:35 AM IST

Centre's move on language aimed at deceiving Tamil Nadu: M K Stalin

Presiding over a function to celebrate the 96th birth anniversary of his father and DMK patriarch, late M Karunanidhi here, Stalin said in the absence of such an explanation, Tamil Nadu will witness a massive agitation on the lines of the 1965 stir to oppose Hindi.

DMK president M K Stalin alleged that the Centre's move on dropping the clause on compulsory Hindi learning in the draft National Education Policy was aimed at deceiving Tamil Nadu and demanded an explanation over it. He sought a categorical assurance that Hindi will not be thrust on the southern state.

Presiding over a function to celebrate the 96th birth anniversary of his father and DMK patriarch, late M Karunanidhi here, Stalin said in the absence of such an explanation, Tamil Nadu will witness a massive agitation on the lines of the 1965 stir to oppose Hindi.

Recalling the demonstration led by Karunanidhi during the pre-Independence era and the 1965 protests against Hindi in Tamil Nadu, he said a situation was now emerging for reprising such massive agitations.

"The announcement (by the Centre on dropping the contentious clause mandating Hindi learning) has been made with an intent to deceive and if there is no explanation (assuring that Hindi will not be thrust) in two to three days, the leaders of the alliance partners here will get together, decide and following that, Tamil Nadu will witness a massive agitation, be prepared," Stalin told party workers.

The DMK chief alleged that the BJP-led Centre was enacting a drama on the language issue after seeing the huge opposition to the proposal in the draft National Education Policy on Hindi learning in Tamil Nadu.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 08:28 am

