Centre's directive to states to get vaccines from manufacturers abroad 'cynical move': Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed the Centre over "shortage of vaccines" and said its directive to states to procure vaccines directly from manufacturers abroad was a "cynical move".

His attack on the government came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said US pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna have declined to sell coronavirus vaccines to the city government as they want to directly deal with the Centre.

A senior Punjab official said on Sunday that US-based COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna has refused to send vaccines directly to the state government stating that it only deals with the Centre.

"Is there any surprise that Pfizer and Moderna have refused to deal with states (Punjab, Delhi) and will deal only with the central government?" Chidambaram said.

The central government's direction to states to procure vaccines directly from manufacturers abroad was a "cynical move", the former Union minister said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"If Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have not yet been approved for use' by the central government, how will they deal with or sell to the states?" he asked.

"Government has rebuffed our advice as well as the suggestion of the courts, that procurement of vaccines must be centralised," Chidambaram said.

The Modi government is callous and cruel, he alleged.

"Meanwhile, the shortage of vaccines will continue and the people will suffer and thousands will die. What a tragedy!" Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

Another senior Congress leader and former Union minister, Jairam Ramesh, also slammed the Centre over its vaccine policy.

"India was late to place orders because of overconfidence and hubris! The PM and his drumbeaters were busy tom-tomming their Vaccine Maitri initiative, which has flopped," he alleged.

"The modified vaccine policy from May 1st is a massive cover-up to hide their bungling," Ramesh tweeted.

In another tweet, he said a vaccination policy that excludes more than it includes is bound to fail.

"That's why we said making CoWin registration mandatory for ages 18-44 is a huge mistake. While the Modi Govt seems to have made amends, the issue now is, WHERE ARE THE VACCINES?" he said, reacting to the development that on-site registration and appointment has now been enabled for the 18-44 years age group on the CoWin platform for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Congress has been critical of the government's vaccine policy and has termed it discriminatory.