Last Updated : Jan 27, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre's aims to make Tamil Nadu defence, aerospace hub: PM Modi

Tamil Nadu was among the country's most progressive industrial states and also one of the pioneering states for the Defence Industrial Corridor and leading player in the Centre's Make In India initiative, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 27 said the Centre's aim is to make Tamil Nadu a preferred hub for aerospace and defence industries in the country.

Tamil Nadu was among the country's most progressive industrial states and also one of the pioneering states for the Defence Industrial Corridor and leading player in the Centre's Make In India initiative, he said.

"Our aim is to make Tamil Nadu the preferred hub for aerospace and defence industries in India. "This could be the in the areas of engineering, design, manufacture and allied activities. The Defence Industrial Corridor shall be a generator of employment generation as well," the Prime Minister said addressing a BJP rally.

The corridor was launched by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week. As part of the Centre's port-led development initiative, Modi said the first container mainline vessel was flagged off recently from Tuticorin port, an icon and engine for the economic growth of the state.

Given its strategic location, Tuticorin port now has the potential to become a transhipment hub for south India and can also push the industrial development of the region, he said.
First Published on Jan 27, 2019 03:32 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

