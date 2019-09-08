App
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre will not touch Article 371, asserts Amit Shah

Article 370 was clearly temporary in nature but Article 371 is about special provisions in the North East and there is a vast difference between the two, Shah said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 8 asserted that the Centre will not touch Article 371 which grants special provisions to the North East.

Article 370 was clearly temporary in nature but Article 371 is about special provisions in the North East and there is a vast difference between the two, Shah said while addressing the 68th plenary session of the North East Council.

"After abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, there were attempts to misinform and misguide the people of North East that Article 371 would also be scrapped by the Centre", he said.

"I have clarified in Parliament that this is not going to happen and I am saying it again today in the presence of eight chief ministers of North East that the Centre will not touch Article 371", Shah added.

First Published on Sep 8, 2019 02:47 pm

tags #India #Politics

