Centre wants to sell everything Congress built: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Representational )

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on December 12, hit out at the Centre over growing inflation and said that the BJP-led government wanted to sell everything Congress had built over the last 70 years.

Addressing the Mehangai Hatao rally in Jaipur, she said: "When you elected them (BJP), you laid your trust in them that the country will progress. They used to say that Congress did not do anything in the past 70 years. But I want to ask them, what did you do in the last 7 years? Show us one institution you built for education, one AIIMS you built for the healthcare system. The airport that you used to fly was also built by Congress. Today the government wants to sell everything that Congress made to its friends."

Hitting out at the Centre over growing inflation, she said that the prices of eatables and fuel were sky-high but nobody listened to the common man.

"You are here today because an LPG cylinder costs around Rs 1000, mustard oil costs around Rs 200 per litre, petrol and diesel prices are rising, and no one is listening to the troubles being faced by the common man," she said.

The senior Congress leader further alleged UP's Yogi Adityanath was spending crores of rupees in advertisements but was not providing fertilisers to the farmers.

"Today's govt at the Centre is only about lies. This govt is working for a few industrialists. The amount of money they spend on advertisements, why don't they give it to the farmers?" she said.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were also present at the rally.