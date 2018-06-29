App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 12:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre trying to build infrastructure for modern healthcare: PM Modi

After laying the foundation stone for the National Centre for Ageing at the AIIMS, Modi said that in the last four years, the Centre has given priority to the health sector to provide modern healthcare to the people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Centre along with the state governments is trying to build infrastructure for modern healthcare to benefit the poor and the middle class of the country.

"Along with state governments, the Centre is trying to build infrastructure for modern healthcare all over the country," he said.

"Because of policy interventions of the government, we are moving towards a situation where we are providing good healthcare for the poor and middle class so that they don't have to pay unnecessary cost for healthcare," Modi said.

During the event at AIIMS, the prime minister also inaugurated a 555-bed Super Speciality Block in Safdarjung Hospital.

He also dedicated a 300-bed Power Grid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS and a 'connection motorable tunnel' between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and the Trauma Centre.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 12:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #healthcare #India #infrastructure #Narendra Modi #Politics #Prime Minister

