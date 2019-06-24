App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre to take call on new Governors for 12 states: Report

These 12 states include West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland and Gujarat. Governors in these states will complete their tenures in July.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As many as 12 states are likely to get a new Governor in the coming weeks, according to a report in The Economic Times. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Union Home Ministry are reportedly planning a shuffle that could see appointment of new faces.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"Since a Governor serves at the pleasure of the President of India, some of them may continue till the monsoon session of Parliament or even further. Names of some senior BJP politicians are under consideration," a senior Home Ministry told the newspaper.

related news

Gujarat Governor OP Kohli's tenure will conclude on July 16. Nagaland Governor PB Acharya’s tenure will end on July 18. Tenures of Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, West Bengal Governor KN Tripathi and Tripura Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki will end on July 21, 23 and 26, respectively.

Currently, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana share a Governor. This is likely to change. The government could discharge duties of one of the two states from Anandiben Patel and ESL Narasimhan, respectively. Incidentally, Narasimhan is the only Governor appointed during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) dispensation, still in office.

The Centre is also likely to appoint a Governor for Mizoram. The position had fallen vacant after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member K Rajasekharan contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Kerala.

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, Goa Governor Mridula Sinha and Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala’s terms will end later in August.

Governors of Kerala and Rajasthan, P Sathasivam and Kalyan Singh, will complete their terms in September.

Earlier in June, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had created a buzz when he tweeted that senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had been appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh. However, this turned out to be not true.

Swaraj took to Twitter denying the news while Vardhan too deleted his tweet within less than an hour.

Multiple reports had also suggested that former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan could be appointed as Maharashtra Governor. Mahajan hails from Madhya Pradesh.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 01:33 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

